JFB Responded to Fewer Motor Vehicle Crashes in 2025

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is reporting a noticeable reduction in the number of motor-vehicle crashes responded to in 2025, while renewing its call for motorists to exercise greater caution on the nation’s roadways.

Speaking with JIS News recently, Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Stewart Beckford, said that the Brigade responded to 947 motor-vehicle crashes in 2025, a reduction of 188 incidents, when compared to the 1,135 crashes recorded in 2024.

The Commissioner noted that while the overall decline is encouraging, unsafe driving behaviours remain a major concern.

“We continue to see troubling trends on our roads, including improper overtaking, driving under the influence of alcohol, and a general disregard for personal and public safety. These behaviours significantly increase the risk of crashes, injuries, and fatalities,” Commissioner Beckford said.

A breakdown of the data shows that the Westmoreland Division recorded the highest number of motor-vehicle crashes in 2025, with 288 incidents, accounting for 30.5 per cent of all crashes responded to by the JFB.

This figure represents a 32 per cent reduction when compared to the 428 crashes recorded in the division in 2024.

St. James recorded the second highest number of crashes, totalling 130 incidents.

This reflects a 10 per cent decrease from the 145 crashes responded to in 2024.

Meanwhile, Portland recorded the lowest number of crashes, with nine incidents, accounting for one per cent of the total.

Commissioner Beckford said the Brigade remains committed to providing critical emergency response services.

The JFB is encouraging motorists to obey traffic laws, avoid impaired driving, and practise defensive driving, noting that sustained improvements in road safety require responsible behaviour from all road users.