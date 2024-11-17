JFB Recommends Fire Mitigation Measures For Markets

The Jamaica Fire Brigade is recommending several measures for implementation to curtail possible fire outbreaks in markets.

These come in the wake of three fires occurring at the Old Shoe Market in Montego Bay during the 12-month period, dating back to October 2023, which the JFB attributes to unregulated electricity use, cramped shop layouts and the use of non-fire-rated materials.

District Officer and Fire Investigator for the JFB’s Western Region, Oniel Clarke, told the St. James Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting on November 15 that investigations into the Old Shoe Market fires revealed “startling data” suggesting “unregulated usage of electricity and electrical appliances, [and issues with] the building construction and schematic design.”

He said in order to mitigate the possibility of a fire outbreak, appropriate preventative mechanisms must be put in place “to ensure that the proper regulation and distribution of electricity to shops are enforced.”

The JFB officer further emphasised the need “to implement and install initiating devices, namely smoke detectors, in the shops”, pointing out that “these provide audible alarm when activated by smoke particles in the air.”

Mr. Clarke said the compact nature of markets, coupled with the type and quality of material used in building these structures, can result in a rapid spread of flames in the event of a fire outbreak.

“The space is tight. So for the ease of traffic and for firefighters to effectively do our jobs, and even for the persons that are commuting that space [daily], building construction considerations [should] be given to the type of materials that are used. Approved fire-related materials should be used that provide greater protection to occupants and contents,” he emphasised.

This, Mr. Clarke added, “to ensure that if there is a fire-related situation in Shop A, the building material is at a standard that it can manage and contain that fire without it quickly spreading.”