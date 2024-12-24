JFB Provides Safety Guidelines for Gas Leaks

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is urging citizens not to turn on lights if they suspect a gas leak in their homes.

“[If] you enter… your house and you smell gas, never ever turn on a light. Once you flick a light switch, a spark goes [off] in the switch, and that can mean the end,” said JFB Superintendent, Emeleo Ebanks, during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston.

He informed that there are several safety procedures that residents should follow if they detect the smell of gas.

“You need to go and check the source. So you check the stove, you check the cylinder [and] make sure they are off.

The next thing to do is open windows and doors and allow it to air out,” he said.

The Superintendent, who is in charge of Public Education, also reminded Jamaicans that another key consideration when such situations arise, is to call the JFB for assistance.

The JFB can be reached by dialling 110 or 112.

However, it is always advised that citizens know the number for their nearest fire stations in the event of an emergency.