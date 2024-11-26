JFB Honours Retired Firefighters

Fifty retired firefighters were recently recognised by the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) for their years of service.

The retirees who range from the rank of firefighter to commissioner, received certificates along with special packages and memorabilia during a ceremony held at the York Park Fire Station in downtown Kingston.

Of the fifty retirees recognised, thirty were present at the awards ceremony, which was among activities organised by the JFB during this year’s observance of Fire and Life safety Awareness Week.

Among those recognised were the oldest known members of the Firefighters’ Retirees Association, Alphonso Williams, who is 103 years old, and 97-year-old Gloria Austin.

Mr. Williams served the Brigade for 33 years across the parishes of St. Ann, St. Mary and Portland, while Ms. Austin was among the first four females to be employed by the JFB.

Commissioner of the JFB, Stewart Beckford, told JIS News that it was a great feeling to honour the men and women who dedicated their lives to public safety for so many years.

“To have them all under one roof and just being able to speak to them and hear their experience was very good,” he said.

Commissioner Beckford noted that the event also gave the retired firefighters the opportunity to speak about their experience and how the service has changed, especially as it relates to the use of technology in carrying out operations.

He indicated that he was pleased with this year’s observance of Fire and Life Safety Awareness Week.

“I think the idea of installing smoke detectors and trying to see how best we can integrate technology into firefighting to make our homes safe has really hit home and persons are gravitating. I am very impressed and is looking forward to next year,” he said, adding that the JFB will continue its programme throughout the year and into 2025.

Fire and Life Safety Awareness Week was observed under the theme: ‘Embracing Digital Innovation to Improve Fire Safety’.