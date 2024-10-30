JFB Donates Fire-Safety Devices to Two Children’s Homes

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) has donated smoke detectors and fire extinguishers to two children’s homes in St. Andrew.

Mary’s Child, a programme under the Mustard Seed Communities, received 26 smoke detectors and two fire extinguishers, while the Jamaica National Children’s Home was given 10 smoke detectors and two fire extinguishers.

The presentations, which were made on Tuesday (October 29), form part of the JFB’s ongoing efforts to promote fire safety.

The gesture was also part of the JFB’s activities marking Fire and Life Safety Awareness Week, being observed from October 27 to November 2, under the theme ‘Embracing Digital Innovation to Improve Fire Safety’.

JFB Commissioner, Stewart Beckford, told JIS News that the Brigade is prepared to assist the Homes in installing the devices.

He pointed out that the Jamaica National Children’s Home suffered from the devastation of a fire in 2019 that destroyed an entire block.

“They still have not recovered from that, and so we believe that by donating [these devices], we are not only bolstering but also improving on their confidence level to know that once they have these, they are much more secure and the place is more fire safe,” Commissioner Beckford said.

Meanwhile, the Home’s Interim Director, Claudette White, said the administration, staff and residents are “extremely grateful for these gifts”.

Ms. White, who noted that the Home’s fire alarm system was impacted during the fire, said the devices will aid in the recovery process.

“The alarm system doesn’t work, because the electrics would have been disconnected, and I could not imagine how we were going to afford the cost of putting back the system in place,” she told JIS News.

‘This is an amazingly good feeling to have the security of knowing that our fire alarms and extinguishers are in good shape,” she added.

Administrative Assistant with Mary’s Child, Tracey Ann Davis, also expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that the devices will aid in the safety and security of its residents.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Beckford voiced the JFB’s concern that many homes in Jamaica do not have basic fire-safety devices, such as a smoke detector.

He said statistics indicate that, in the United States, three out of every five fire-related deaths happen in homes without smoke detectors.

The JFB Chief pointed out, however, that data since 2019 show that every fire-related death in Jamaica has occurred in homes without a smoke detector.

“It is not a requirement under law for persons to have these. So, what we are using is gentle persuasion to say to persons that these devices do save lives, because if you have them and something happens, it gives off a very loud sound that, wherever you are, it doesn’t matter what deep sleep you are in, you will be awakened by this sound,” Commissioner Beckford stated.