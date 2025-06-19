Jeffrey Town Primary School to Get New Campus

Students and staff at the Jeffrey Town Primary School in St. Mary are to engage in teaching and learning in a more comfortable and modern environment, following the announcement of the construction of a new campus for the institution.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who visited the school on June 18, told the students that a multipurpose auditorium, computer room, proper fencing, storage space, an office for the Guidance Counsellor, staff room for teachers, administrative block of offices and proper sanitary facilities will soon be the reality of their school.

“All of these things are going to happen,” Dr. Holness told the cheerful students, as he explained that in 2024, the Government had allocated the resources to undertake the planning for the project.

He explained that a site visit was done to ensure that the soil can carry the weight of the buildings. Moreover, the aged school building, which was also destroyed by fire in 1998, “could not go much further,” the Prime Minister said.

“They are completing their engineering studies and plans and so, very soon, they should be able to start construction of an entirely new school plant for Jeffrey Town Primary School,” he announced.

The new campus will be a modern and fully equipped learning environment with ADA-compliant ramps and lifts, a solar energy system, sewerage and water harvesting systems, proper signage and other aesthetic improvements.

Dr. Holness toured the constituency of St. Mary Western alongside Member of Parliament, Robert Montague, where he made several announcements to improve the lives of the residents.