JDF to Transition from Relief to Rebuilding

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will soon transition from the delivery of relief and aid packages to focus on reconstruction and rebuilding as the nation moves to another phase of the recovery from Hurricane Melissa.

“They will have to shift now to the distribution of construction, repair, and rebuilding materials. And they will also have to shift from giving out packages to help in the reconstruction and rebuilding of critical public infrastructure and, indeed, to assist private individuals who are elderly, infirmed or otherwise unable to do so themselves,” Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has informed.

Dr. Holness was speaking at a Special Press Briefing on Hurricane Melissa Recovery, at Jamaica House on November 19.

He pointed out that the JDF has just under 8,000 members and has deployed more than 2,000 in the direct operations of the disaster relief.

In addition to managing the stores of donations made to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), they have been involved in packaging supplies, undertaking the delivery of relief items and providing security for those involved in distributing aid across the island.

Prime Minister Holness explained that the JDF has developed a hub-spoke model where there are several hubs to which goods are moved from the main warehouse and then to additional substations and into the communities.

While this model has been effective, he pointed out that it cannot continue indefinitely.

“The JDF will maintain the hub and spoke operation, which is moving supplies from the main warehouse to the substations all around the country, but it won’t be so much a focus on the humanitarian food and care packages,” Dr. Holness stated.

He noted that the JDF will be repurposing their operations to deliver building materials and help communities reconstruct.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Army will receive assistance in the rebuilding effort from personnel from neighbouring countries.

The leaders of Guyana and Barbados are among those who have pledged to send engineering personnel to Jamaica to assist with reconstruction activities.

“So, very soon you’re going to see a full deployment of the JDF, along with other engineering corps from other countries, coming to assist us with the rebuilding of critical public institutions and to assist the infirm and the vulnerable in rebuilding private facilities,” Dr. Holness said.