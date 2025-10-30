JDF to Recover Bodies of Hurricane Melissa Victims

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has dedicated a helicopter to locate and coordinate the collection of bodies in the aftermath of category-five Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall in Jamaica on October 28.

The disclosure was made by Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, during Thursday’s (October 30) Special Press Briefing at Jamaica House.

“We get a lot of reports about potential bodies. We’re not sure, so they have to verify this and so we have a helicopter that’s been dedicated that is going to be doing that really, really, very difficult work. We continue to pray that we will not have to recover many bodies,” she said.

The lives of three Jamaicans were claimed during preparation for the tropical cyclone and on Wednesday (October 29), the Jamaica Constabulary Force reported four deaths that took place during or in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane.

The Minister indicated that the JDF is also conducting air response in the form of casualty evacuations from the Black River Hospital in St. Elizabeth.

Dr. Morris Dixon shared that the military has activated a humanitarian and disaster task force, with three disaster assistance teams.

“Yesterday, they started the work to get to Westmoreland. They are cutting their way on foot through blocked roads. This is not easy work, so they were able to get to Black River through a lot of very difficult work and difficult conditions. They were also able to do Luana, Middle Quarters and New Holland. They got to Holland Bamboo yesterday and they encountered lots of problems there,” she detailed.

She added that the JDF team did not finish last night, noting that they resumed working this morning to try to clear the road.

Dr. Morris Dixon cautioned that it is not a full opening of the roadway.

“What we’re trying to do is to get a corridor that relief vehicles and emergency vehicles can go through, so we’re trying to get one lane cleared. They’re also coordinating their ambulances behind that team that is going by foot, opening the roadway. There are ambulances behind them trying to get to the affected people,” she explained.

The Minister said the JDF is working to get additional equipment and they are coordinating fuel supply, which will allow them to go further into remote areas.