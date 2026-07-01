JDF Officer Recruitment ‘Coming to the West’

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is broadening access to military leadership opportunities with the launch of ‘Coming to the West’, a commissioned officer recruitment initiative that will bring the first phase of the selection process directly to western Jamaica.

For the first time, prospective officer candidates in western Jamaica will be able to complete the entire first phase of the recruitment process in a single day at Burke Barracks, Montego Bay, on Saturday, July 4, and Saturday, July 11, beginning 8:00 a.m.

The streamlined process enables applicants to complete document verification, medical and dental screenings, a written assessment, and an interview in a single visit.

In contrast to the traditional approach, which required multiple appointments at different stages, the new initiative eliminates many logistical challenges by offering a convenient one stop recruitment experience for eligible candidates in western Jamaica and neighbouring parishes.

This initiative is being led by the Caribbean Military Academy’s College of Military Technical Training and Doctrine (CMTTD), in collaboration with the JDF Recruitment Office, to make the officer recruitment process more accessible to qualified young Jamaicans aspiring to become commissioned officers.

Commanding Officer for the CMTTD, Lieutenant Colonel Aldene Whyte, said the initiative reflects the JDF’s commitment to identifying and nurturing leadership talent across the island.

“We recognise that Jamaica’s future leaders are found in every parish. By bringing the officer recruitment process closer to prospective candidates in western Jamaica, we are removing barriers and creating greater access to opportunities for service and leadership within the Jamaica Defence Force,” she said.

The initiative is open to applicants between 18 and 23 years old who hold a Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) associate degree, associate degree, diploma, or first degree from a recognised tertiary institution. Candidates with a first degree may apply up to age 25.

Interested persons are encouraged to pre register to streamline the screening process and secure their place.

For additional information, applicants may contact the JDF Recruitment Office at 876 926 8121, extensions 2125 or 2127, or visit jdfweb.com.