JDF Calls Out Reserves In Preparation for Hurricane Melissa

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has initiated a call-out of the Jamaica National Reserve (JNR) in response to the threat posed by Hurricane Melissa, which is expected to impact Jamaica over the next 48 hours. The move forms part of the JDF’s wider operational response plan to support the national disaster preparedness and humanitarian assistance efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

With the hurricane projected to bring sustained winds, flash flooding, and storm surges across most of the country, Reserve personnel are being mobilized to assist in relief operations, search and rescue, logistics support, and the security of high-risk areas in coordination with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and other government agencies.

In response to the official call-out, Commander of the JNR, Brigadier Ricardo Blidgen, has urged all Reserve personnel to first ensure the safety and security of their homes and families, and then stand ready to assist in securing the nation. “Your service matters now more than ever” he said, adding that “this is a national mission and all of you are essential to the JDF’s ability to protect lives, restore stability, and support our fellow Jamaicans in their time of need.”

According to Acting Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier O’neil Bogle, who is overseeing the JDF’s response operations, “the JDF is committed to providing a rapid, disciplined, and compassionate response. Our forces, including the Jamaica National Reserve, will be on the ground to support relief operations, safeguard communities, and restore critical services as quickly as possible”.

The JDF’s mobilization is being coordinated in full alignment with national disaster management protocols and JDF troops have already been pre-positoned in some of the areas that are expected to be hit hardest. Brigadier Bogle is urging the public to remain calm, stay informed through official updates, and to cooperate with authorities as emergency teams are deployed across the island. He also asked that the public follow all guidance issued by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, and to avoid unnecessary movement during and after the storm.

In the meantime, the JDF invites persons to follow its social media accounts @jdfsoldier for further updates as the situation develops.