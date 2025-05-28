JDF and Sagicor Renew Partnership to Drive Strategic Initiatives

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and Sagicor Group Jamaica have extended their partnership for another two years to advance major initiatives and strategic commitments.

This is being facilitated under a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was signed during the official opening of Sagicor Bank’s newest ‘phygital’ branch at Up Park Camp in Kingston on Tuesday (May 27).

Minister of Efficiency, Innovation, and Digital Transformation, Senator the Hon. Ambassador Audrey Marks, welcomed the initiative and commended Sagicor for its contributions to nation-building.

“I’m very enthused to know that beyond your traditional banking you have committed to community engagement, offering financial wellness workshops, and also scholarships to children of JDF personnel,” she stated.

Senator Marks reaffirmed her commitment to streamlining government processes by fostering innovation among State actors, noting that Sagicor has been a leader in this area.

“The convenience of digital banking has become a powerful tool for economic empowerment, and Sagicor Bank is rising to the challenge. Rather than being sidelined by the rise of fintech disruptors, Sagicor has embraced innovation, implementing a comprehensive five-year digital strategy focused on enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiency,” the Minister pointed out.

She added, “[Sagicor’s] Up Park Camp branch is not just a beacon of financial innovation; it’s a living symbol of service, partnership and progress.”

Sagicor Group Jamaica President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Christopher Zacca, highlighted the MOU’s commitments, which include financial literacy training, financial well-being initiatives and various activities aimed at enhancing the lives of the heroic soldiers of the JDF.

He affirmed Sagicor’s belief that true national development is achieved when public service and private enterprise work in tandem, noting that the Up Park Camp branch exemplifies this synergy.

Mr. Zacca pointed out that the company has tailored the services at this location to not only meet but anticipate the evolving and complex needs of the military.

“From customised mortgages and personal loans to mobile banking support at bases external to this [Up Park Camp] base, this isn’t just about nice concrete structures; it’s about serving our clients wherever and however they need.

“We also recognise that security is not just about physical; it’s economic also. Through this branch, we reinforce our belief that every Jamaican deserves the financial tools and knowledge to build lasting wealth for themselves and their families,” the CEO maintained.