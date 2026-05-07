JDDB Supporting Small Dairy Farmers with Shelter Solutions

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, through the Jamaica Dairy Development Board (JDDB), has been extending support to small cattle farmers by providing shelter solutions for their animals.

“There is a drive to ensure that what we call ‘cow comfort’ is taken into account in the design of the modern dairy… to ensure that the cows are [kept] cool. As you would have seen, Tru Juice has followed that model,” stated Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green.

“What the Ministry has been doing through the Jamaica Dairy Development Board is for our smallholder cattle farmers who are less able to follow that model because, as you know, they have their dairy cattle out in the field and they don’t have this sort of infrastructure. [So] we’ve been doing communal infrastructure,” he added.

Mr. Green further stated, “We started in St. Thomas, we’re [also] in St. Ann, where we’re doing communal parlours with the sort of trappings that make the cows a lot more comfortable.”

The Minister was speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 5), where he piloted and concluded the debate on the Act to amend the Jamaica Dairy Development Board.

Mr. Green also noted that a dairy equipment lease programme is currently in place, explaining that one of the challenges farmers face is the lack of access to necessary equipment.

“A lot of them, especially small holder farmers, are doing hand milking. We have now provided mobile milkers to them, and we are renting things like harvesters, things that they need to do proper fodder production, and that has been going extremely well,” he stated.

“We are seeing increased productivity led by Tru Juice… but we are also seeing increased productivity at Seprod, which we’re very happy for. They have gone through a difficult time and we’re now seeing increased productivity in the small holder farmers,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Green informed the House that approximately 200 Jersey cattle are to be imported into the island as part of efforts to boost production levels.

“We are [also] strengthening the extension services and fodder production. For persons listening, if you are interested in setting up fodder banks, the Jamaica Dairy Development Board has a programme for you. We will come and set that up for you. We will, in fact, provide you with the seeds… the grass,” he stated.

The Minister noted that extensive research had been conducted over the past few years on the protein content of grass.

“We actually have a private-sector company called FANS (Farm & Animal Nutrition Solutions Ltd.) that we brought in, and they can come to your pasture, conduct the on-the-spot analysis, and advise you on what you need to plant to ensure that you’re getting the right nutritional regime,” Mr. Green added.