JCPD to Launch Digital Marketplace for Persons with Disabilities in October

The Jamaica Council For Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) is to officially launch its Digital Marketplace for Persons with Disabilities in October.

A bold initiative integrated into the I AM ABLE: My JCPD Digital

Services App, the platform will enable disability-owned enterprises to connect with both local and global markets.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Relations at the JCPD, Adrienne Pinnock, said the digital marketplace is another opportunity to provide persons with disabilities, who are in business, a space that they could showcase those businesses to attract more support and awareness about what they have to offer.

“The I AM ABLE: My JCPD [app] is housed within the JCPD’s website, so it’s not only a mobile app. So, the connection becomes a digital space because persons are connecting with us… . It will then become a landing space for persons now to see what is happening within the disability space here in Jamaica but also to see what persons have to offer. So, it will link the diaspora, international partners, local partners,” Ms. Pinnock said.

The Manager noted that the introduction of the digital marketplace will facilitate a pathway to economic independence and digital inclusion.

“A lot of times things pass us by because we don’t know. For example, I went to a conference, and I was offered a gift bag, and within the gift bag was a bag of coffee beans. I work in the disability sector… and when I looked at the label, it came from Deaf Can, which is a deaf-owned coffee shop. I was introduced to the space just by being aware,” Ms. Pinnock said.

“Some people with disabilities are offering gifts that can serve as souvenirs, corporate gifts. Some persons with disabilities offer services that everybody utilises, like spa services. We have some masseuse who have a disability and they have thriving businesses. If persons are made aware, it will strengthen the economic resilience of those businesses and inadvertently strengthen the independence and resilience of the individuals operating those businesses,” she added.

She further stated that “this particular space will offer the awareness that will pull consumers to businesses and also create exposure for the business itself in terms of it growing and providing the support it needs for those whom it serves”.

Ms. Pinnock said that she expects the digital marketplace will be utilised by persons with disabilities who have businesses.

“We are excited about it. I am sure persons with disabilities individually operating businesses [will utilise it]. We have some disability sector entities that are operating businesses and they, too, will have an opportunity to share in that space. So yes, we are anticipating a great uptake when it becomes available in October,” she added.

For more information persons may contact the JCPD at (876) 968-8373/968-0623/618-1133.