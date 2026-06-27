JCPD to Host Transformational Day on June 30 in Westmoreland

The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) will host its Transformational Day on Tuesday, June 30, at the Llandilo School of Special Education in Westmoreland.

The event, scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., will bring together government agencies and service providers to deliver information, support, registration services, referrals, and opportunities for persons with disabilities to access available programmes and benefits.

JCPD Executive Director, Dr. Christine Hendricks, stated that opportunities such as Transformational Day allow the Council to highlight new initiatives and services.

“Our Disability Management Officer was recently recruited. We are introducing her to our clientele and also helping our clients to understand the new JCPD that has been established by the Disabilities Act.

“The Council was a Department under the Ministry of Labour for close to 50 years… and persons are not fully aware of what this new JCPD is about, and what the difference is between JCPD [the] department, and JCPD [the] statutory body. So we’re using the opportunity to meet with our clients to help them to understand the change and also to help them to understand what they can now benefit from,” she said.

Transformational Day forms part of the JCPD’s ongoing efforts to reach and support vulnerable communities.

Attendees will have the opportunity to apply for birth certificates at no cost, receive assistance in applying for JCPD grants, and share their views and needs.