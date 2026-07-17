JCPD Receives 18 Devices from USF

The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) has received 18 devices from the Universal Service Fund (USF), to strengthen service delivery and improve support for persons with disabilities.

Valued at approximately $2.3 million, the donation comprised 12 tablets and six laptops.

The devices were handed over during an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Handover Ceremony at the JCPD Head Office in Kingston on Wednesday (July 15).

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., welcomed the continued partnership between the USF and the JCPD, noting that it has consistently enhanced the Ministry’s ability to serve vulnerable Jamaicans.

“The USF has been doing instrumental work, real work, working with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in many different spheres to ensure that we’re equipped with the different tools that are required for us to raise the standard of service to the clients that mean so much to us,” he said.

Minister Charles Jr. thanked the USF for its ongoing support, pointing to its assistance during the country’s hurricane relief efforts and previous donations that strengthened the JCPD’s operations.

“I want to start by saying a big thank you to the Universal Service Fund. I want to… say to you… that we are grateful for the partnership, and we’re looking forward to more,” he said.

The Minister explained that the devices will be assigned specifically to front-line personnel, including client services, rehabilitation and transition officers who work directly with persons with disabilities.

“These tablets will specifically be utilised to assist our team members that are on the front line… those team members that have to be interfacing with the public, the team members that are going to be transitioning them from one stage of life to the next. So, I make that clear so you understand the impact of this donation and this support,” he said.

Meanwhile, Marketing and Public Relations Manager at the USF, Dana DeCordova Denton, said the donation reflects the agency’s commitment to ensuring that technology benefits every Jamaican.

“Today’s handover is about empowering the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities to enhance the lives of thousands of Jamaicans living with disabilities through improved access to technology and more efficient service delivery,” she said.

Ms. DeCordova Denton noted that the equipment will improve field operations, reduce service delays and strengthen the council’s ability to respond to the needs of its clients.

She further indicated that the donation forms part of the USF’s wider strategy to bridge Jamaica’s digital divide through technology, connectivity and skills development.

Executive Director of the JCPD, Dr. Christine Hendricks, expressed gratitude for the donation, describing it as another important step towards improving accessibility and inclusion.

“It is a privilege to stand before you to receive this donation of assistive technology and ICT equipment from the Universal Service Fund. This gesture speaks directly to our shared commitment to inclusion and equal opportunity for persons with disabilities,” she said.

Dr. Hendricks added that the contribution will strengthen the council’s ability to fulfil its mandate, noting that ICT equipment donated by the USF in 2020 remains in use today.

“This contribution, like that of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, will strengthen our capacity to deliver on our mandate and to reach persons with disabilities in a more meaningful way,” she said.