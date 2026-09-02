JCPD Head Office Relocation Under Way

The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) advises its clients, stakeholders and the general public that the relocation of its Head Office from 10 Ripon Road to 1C-1F Pawsey Road, Kingston, is currently under way.

The Council has indicated that the relocation exercise is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 11.

During the period, the Client Services Unit and the Rehabilitation, Transition and Social Services Unit will temporarily operate from the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Office at 18 Ripon Road, Kingston 5.

Clients requiring in-person assistance are encouraged to visit the Ripon Road location during this period.

For assistance, scheduling appointments or general enquiries, members of the public may contact the JCPD at 876-515-9069 or 876-447-0444, email jcpd@jcpd.gov.jm, or visit the Council’s website at www.jcpd.gov.jm.

The relocation represents another step in strengthening the Council’s capacity to serve persons with disabilities, ensuring that its facilities reflect the principles of accessibility, dignity and inclusion.

The JCPD remains committed to providing quality service to its clients and stakeholders throughout the relocation process and will provide further updates as necessary.