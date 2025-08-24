JCPD Executive Director Endorses Training for Criminal Justice Stakeholders

Executive Director of the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), Dr. Christine Hendricks, has welcomed the training of members of Jamaica’s criminal justice system, to strengthen their capacity to serve and facilitate access to justice for vulnerable groups.

The training of professionals—including police officers, Justices of the Peace, and mediators—forms part of the Canada-funded Social Justice (SO-JUST) Project.

The initiative is being implemented by the Ministry of Justice in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In her remarks during the August 20 launch at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Dr. Hendricks extended sincere thanks to the UNDP, the Government of Canada and the Justice Ministry for their leadership in advancing the SO-JUST Project.

“This initiative is not only visionary, but also deeply impactful. The SO-JUST Project is transforming Jamaica’s justice landscape by embedding equity, access, participation, and rights into the very fabric of our justice system. It is doing so with a clear focus on vulnerable communities,” she pointed out.

Dr. Hendricks noted that one of the most commendable aspects of the Project is its commitment to bringing justice directly to communities.

“Through activities like the Legal Aid Council Justice Fairs, persons with disabilities have been able to access critical legal services, guidance, and support. These fairs have reached hundreds of individuals, breaking down barriers that have long hindered access to justice for persons with disabilities,” the Executive Director stated.

She pointed out that the SO-JUST Project has also produced easy-to-read handbooks and educational materials that demystify the justice system.

“These resources [are] tailored to be accessible to persons with intellectual and physical disabilities, ensuring that they have the information that they require to navigate the system. At the JCPD, we believe that justice must be accessible to all, not just theoretically, but in practice. It is very important, and the SO-JUST Project is helping to make that vision a reality,” Dr. Hendricks stated.

Highlighting the project’s latest initiative—the Social Justice and Gender Sensitivity Training Workshop Series—the Executive Director urged participants to reflect on their roles and consider how they can contribute to a justice system that truly serves every Jamaican, including persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

“Let us continue to work together to ensure that no one is left behind, and that justice is not only available, but accessible, understandable, and empowering for all,” Dr. Hendricks emphasised.

The University of the West Indies(UWI) Mona Institute of Gender and Development Studies (IGDS) is facilitating the training workshops.