JCF’s Transformations Expo 2.0 Hailed as a Resounding Success

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Area One, Glenford Miller, has described the four-day Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) ‘Transformations – People, Quality and Technology Expo 2.0’, held June 19-22 at Montego Bay Community College in St. James – as a resounding success.

ACP Miller told JIS News that the Expo’s success was especially evident in its engagement with young people across the region.

He highlighted the strong turnout of students, many of whom expressed genuine interest in learning about the JCF’s operations and exploring potential careers within the organisation.

ACP Miller also expressed enthusiasm about the strong turnout, underscoring the importance of early engagement with youth as a foundation for building a safer, more resilient Jamaica.

He emphasised that youth engagement is a cornerstone of the JCF’s strategic approach to both recruitment and community relations, reflecting the Force’s commitment to long-term public safety and inclusive national development.

“Over the years, we have realised that a significant number of our recruits come from high schools. Our recruitment officers regularly visit schools, starting from fifth form, to introduce students to policing as a viable career path before they even graduate. Those who meet the necessary requirements and pass the requisite tests can then join the Force as valued members,” the Senior Officer stated.

ACP Miller explained that the goal of the proactive recruitment strategy is to cultivate a pipeline of well-prepared young individuals, motivated to serve their communities.

He noted that many of these recruits have since made meaningful contributions within the JCF, underscoring the critical role of early engagement in shaping the future of law enforcement in Jamaica.

ACP Miller noted that beyond its recruitment focus, the Expo provided a valuable platform for the wider public to gain first-hand insight into the JCF’s evolving operations, strategic priorities, and commitment to transparency.

“The event was… also about informing and inspiring our citizens. They got to see, first-hand, the technological advancements and innovative strategies the Police are using to combat crime effectively,” he indicated.

The Area One Chief pointed out that the integration of cutting-edge technology, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered tools, real-time data systems, and digital enforcement platforms, has been instrumental in the JCF’s recent operational successes.

“It’s not just by luck or prayer that we are seeing a reduction in crime rates. Our hard work, dedication, and technological capacity have been pivotal. We are proud to say that our clear-up rate is now well above 60 per cent, possibly the highest in the Caribbean,” ACP Miller stated.

The Expo, now in its second staging, brings together Jamaica’s top police leadership, alongside government officials, business leaders, civil society organisations, and members of the public.

“The primary aim is to deepen public understanding of how leadership, technology, and people-centred strategies are driving the transformation of policing across Jamaica,” he added.

As part of the Expo’s activities, attendees witnessed demonstrations of advanced crime-fighting tools, engaged directly with officers, and participated in interactive sessions that highlighted the JCF’s commitment to modernisation and community service.

“This Expo was… about more than showcasing technology. It was about building trust, inspiring our youth, and demonstrating that the JCF is committed to serving with integrity, innovation, and excellence. We want our young people to see policing as a noble profession and a pathway to making a meaningful difference in Jamaica’s future.” ACP Miller said.