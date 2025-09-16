JCF Warns Against Fake Kidnappings

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is warning against the practice of fake kidnappings.

Station Manager at the National Strategic Anti-Gang Division, Detective Inspector Paulette Wynter-Crossfield, explained that teen girls are staging kidnappings to spend a prolonged period with their male friends.

“You have teenagers who go out with their male friend, for whatever reason, spend days, and then when they want to return home, they make contact, either them or they ask someone to make contact with family members to say that they are kidnapped and demanding money for a release,” Detective Inspector Wynter-Crossfield said.

She was speaking on the Force4Good Podcast recently, which is an initiative of the JCF, aimed at shining light on issues affecting Jamaicans.

Sub-officer at the National Strategic Anti-Gang Division, Detective Sergeant Grace Frazer-Lawrence, warned that fake kidnapping is classified as creating public mischief and as such, the individual or persons can be charged.

“Of course, we are going to use the resources of the Jamaica Constabulary Force to try and bring you home safely. Sometimes you will see what is happening, but however, we still have to make sure that the hostage, so-called hostage, is returned safely and upon doing that and using our resources, yes, we prosecute where necessary,” Detective Sergeant Frazer-Lawrence said.

Meanwhile, Detective Inspector Wynter-Crossfield also warned of the trend of motorists operating motor vehicles pretending to be taxis.

“Then persons who are so unsuspecting, not knowing that it’s not a taxi, enter the vehicle and then they are held at gunpoint in the vehicle and taken to ATM (automated teller machine), forced to give their banking information for the criminals to withdraw monies. I wouldn’t say it’s prevalent now, but it is on the rise. A few years ago, we had it where we’d consider it as prevalent, but we realise it’s coming back now,” she said.

She also encouraged the public to only take vehicles that are licensed to carry passengers.

“We also advise that you take photographs of the vehicle and the licence plates, and if it’s possible, take a photograph of the driver and send it on to a trusted relative or friend,” Detective Inspector Wynter-Crossfield said.