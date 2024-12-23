JCF Urges Vigilance While Shopping

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is advising members of the public to be extra vigilant as they go about their shopping during the Yuletide season.

Speaking with JIS News, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Karina Powell-Hood, said persons should be aware of their surroundings and take extra care when doing cash transactions.

She advises the use of credit cards instead of cash.

“In the same way that persons are out shopping and trying to make a difference in their families’ lives, there are others out there who are intent on doing ill. So, I encourage persons during this season, especially during your shopping, to rely less on cash; use the cards,” DCP Powell-Hood said.

She said persons must also be aware of what is happing around them and not be distracted by using their cellular phones.

She said they should keep phones and other valuable items out of sight, not use their phones while walking, and walk in groups.

DCP Powell-Hood is also urging persons not to consume alcohol, if they intend to drive, noting that this can impair their judgement and cause crashes.

In a recent bulletin, the JCF said it will be maintaining a strong presence across the island.

Persons were advised to be aware of their surroundings, to avoid using devices like earphones while commuting and ensure that valuable personal possessions (cash and high-end electronic devices) are properly secured or concealed.

“Trust your judgement; if you feel there may be a threat, go somewhere safe such as your nearest police station. Avoid wearing excessive jewellery, particularly gold, especially when walking in areas with high pedestrian traffic,” the bulletin said.

“We encourage persons transporting large sums of cash to utilise cash escort services offered by private security companies. Thieves are utilising motorcycles and other vehicles to commit robberies. Be aware of your surroundings,” the JCF said.