JCF Urged To Embrace Transformational Leadership

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is being encouraged to embrace transformational leadership that goes beyond authority and operational competence to include compassion, empathy and humanity.

Parish Court Judge Kaysha Grant Pryce, in making the call, said that Jamaica requires police officers who are not only capable of enforcing the law but of also inspiring trust, strengthening communities and restoring confidence in national institutions.

“The crises we now face demands that we embrace a new kind of leadership, not next year, not when conditions improve, but now,” she said.

“Jamaica needs visionary leaders; leaders with integrity, empathy, and heart,” she added.

Judge Grant Pryce was addressing the graduation ceremony for the 91st Cohort of the Staff and Junior Command Course at the National Police College of Jamaica in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine on Friday (May 22).

The course prepares mid-level and senior officers for leadership, critical decision-making, and advanced operational management within the JCF.

Outlining four major features of transformational leadership, she said these are inspiring a shared vision, leading through moral and ethical values, empowering others, and changing systems for the better.

She told the graduates that as leaders, they must communicate a clear vision rooted in professionalism, accountability, service excellence and community partnership, while ensuring that those under their command “not only understand what they are doing, but why they are doing it”.

Imploring them to lead with heart, she said that this involves “valuing people, exercising authority without arrogance, discipline without humiliation, and power without losing compassion.”

She said they should uphold integrity and reject corruption, noting that ethical leadership is fundamental in building public trust.

She implored the graduates to mentor junior officers, develop talent and create opportunities for growth within the organisation.

Mrs. Grant Pryce further encouraged them to become agents of meaningful change, using adversity as motivation rather than defeat.

Referencing the parable of ‘Old Nell,’ a donkey that escaped a well by shaking off dirt thrown in and climbing up on the pile, she urged the officers to respond to criticism and setbacks with resilience and determination.

“May you become the generation of police leaders that not only enforce the law, but help transform communities, restore trust, and drive positive change throughout Jamaica, land we love,” she said.