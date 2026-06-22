JCF to Expand Public Education Efforts to Combat Cybercrime

Public education efforts aimed at combatting cybercrime are to be expanded as the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) seeks to equip Jamaicans with the knowledge needed to identify and protect themselves against emerging digital threats.

Director of Cyber Investigation and Risk Management at the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), Dr. Patrick Linton, said the increasing use of digital technologies has been accompanied by a rise in cybercrime, including phishing schemes, business email compromise and cyberbullying.

Speaking at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James, on June 16, Dr. Linton noted that while Jamaica has made significant progress in reducing traditional crimes, cyberthreats continue to evolve and require greater public awareness and vigilance.

He said MOCA intends to expand its public awareness initiatives and strengthen cybercrime education programmes in schools, universities and other community institutions.

Dr. Linton noted that the agency has been working closely with schools, communities and law-enforcement partners to raise awareness about cyberthreats and strengthen cyber resilience across the country.

He said these efforts have contributed to a reduction in successful cyberattacks as more individuals and organisations become aware of online risks and the measures needed to protect themselves.

Dr. Linton warned, however, that the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to create new challenges, with cybercriminals finding more sophisticated ways to target individuals and institutions.

“We’re going to be seeing a proliferation of cyberattacks that are now associated with AI-perpetrated type cyberattacks, so we require persons to understand what’s happening,” he said.

Dr. Linton said greater public understanding of the evolving cyber landscape will be critical to reducing cybercrime and protecting citizens online.

“Our duty at MOCA is to work closely with communities to help reduce cyberattacks and prosecute them where crimes are committed under the applicable laws,” he stated.