JCF Targets Below 300 Road Fatalities This Year

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is intensifying efforts to reduce road fatalities to below 300 this year.

Commanding Officer for the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Senior Superintendent Lloyd Darby, said the police are pursuing several strategies aimed at significantly reducing deaths resulting from road collisions.

“Last year we ended with 374 deaths on our roads, which was a slight increase from the 365 in 2024. We aim this year to achieve sub-300 by cutting motorcycle deaths in half,” Mr. Darby said.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, he noted that motorcyclists account for approximately 30 to 32 per cent of road fatalities annually, making that category a major focus of enforcement and public education efforts.

“If we cut that by 50 per cent and then cut the other categories by 10 per cent, we see where we can achieve a sub-300 for 2026,” he added.

Data show a 33.3 per cent decrease in road fatalities compared to the same period in 2025, despite 101 lives being lost in 90 fatal crashes as of May 20, 2026.

Mr. Darby has credited the reduction to intensified enforcement activities, particularly targeted motorcycle operations being carried out across the island.

“We have embarked on a lot of activities – enforcement activities, public education [campaigns], partnerships with other agencies, so that we can increase public awareness around the issues of road fatalities,” he said.

Despite the encouraging decline in fatalities, Mr. Darby said pedestrians continue to be a vulnerable group on the nation’s roads, noting that 28 pedestrians have been killed in fatal accidents since the start of the year.

Mr. Darby is also encouraging motorists to practise defensive driving and comply with road-safety measures, such as wearing seat belts and helmets, reducing speed, and properly securing children in vehicles.

“We want persons to realise what is happening and to know that speed, even if it is not the main cause, increases the impact and increases the likelihood of you being seriously hurt or killed if there is a collision,” he said.

The PSTEB Head further urged road users to remain focused while driving and avoid distractions such as cell phone use.

“Don’t believe that it can’t happen to you. Don’t believe that you are so skilled that it can’t happen to you. Be very defensive in what you do,” Mr. Darby urged.