JCF Strengthens Operational Capacity In Westmoreland

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has strengthened its operational capacity in Westmoreland with additional personnel and equipment, while intensifying efforts to combat praedial larceny across the parish.

During a recent meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar, Operations Officer for the Division, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jordaine Allen, said 29 new officers have been deployed in the parish.

“We recently had an induction of 29 new police officers to the parish of Westmoreland and so you will see increased police presence, increased patrols within your area,” DSP Allen stated.

He further advised that additional resources have been secured to support policing activities.

“The Commissioner of Police has blessed us [by] giving us three new vehicles as well as three new motorcycles,” he said.

DSP Allen emphasised that despite operational challenges, officers have remained committed to their duties, adding that all stations are equipped with vehicles to patrol and serve the citizens.

Turning to praedial larceny, DSP Allen said the Division has observed an increase in incidents affecting farmers and families.

“In recent times, we have seen an influx of praedial larceny. We continue our operations,” he noted.

“We know that persons depend on their produce, their cattle and so they send their children to school, and when someone steals an animal, for example a goat, from an individual, that can stop a child’s future,” DSP Allen said.