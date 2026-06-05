JCF Strengthens Community Ties Through Mt. Sanai Walk-Through in St. Thomas

Residents of Mt. Sinai in Llandewey, St. Thomas, were sensitised on key legal and community safety matters during a community walk-through and meeting conducted by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Wednesday (June 3).

The initiative, led by Zone Two Commander for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) St. Thomas Division, Deputy Superintendent of Police Lavel Samuels, formed part of the JCF’s ongoing efforts to strengthen citizen partnerships and promote safer communities.

The engagement also featured presentations from several government agencies, including HEART/NSTA Trust, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), the Social Development Commission (SDC), the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC), and the St. Thomas branch of Restorative Justice (RJ).

DSP Samuels explained that the involvement of the agencies was intended to address social challenges affecting residents – issues that extend beyond the scope of traditional policing.

“We know there are always social issues that affect them but which are not really police related. This is why we took our stakeholders to partner with us to see how best we can have some of these social issues solved within the communities,” he stated.

During the engagement, residents, event promoters, and business operators were reminded of the requirements for hosting public events, including the obligation to apply for permits through the parish Superintendent at least 10 days in advance.

The meeting also addressed concerns about praedial larceny and highlighted the dangers of purchasing farm produce and livestock from unverified sources for use at events.

DSP Samuels noted that reports of praedial larceny, including livestock theft, have been recorded this year, warning that the purchase of stolen agricultural products only serves to fuel criminal activity.

“We want to encourage our citizens that whenever they’re having their events, they go to the right channel, obtaining whatever they need to assist in having their parties, because the reality is, if they are buying the stolen items, then it will encourage the thieves to continue. So, we want to ensure that is not done,” the senior officer added

DSP Samuels further highlighted the health risks linked to obtaining meat and other food products from unverified sources, noting that proper inspections by public health authorities are often bypassed when stolen goods are involved.

Residents were also encouraged to remain vigilant and report suspicious individuals moving into the community, particularly given concerns that persons involved in lottery scamming elsewhere may attempt to seek refuge in quieter rural areas.

Additionally, the police urged residents to establish community groups that can be used to share information, coordinate activities and prevent conflicts among events.

DSP Samuels emphasised that such groups can enhance organisation within communities while also supporting broader crime-fighting efforts.

Explaining the purpose of the community walk-throughs, DSP Samuels affirmed that the JCF remains committed to building stronger relationships with citizens.

“We’re here to form partnerships with the community. We meet with our citizens because we know, from time to time, there are challenges for them to see us… regularly. Therefore, we meet with them to… ensure that they hear [our] concerns… and we hear their voice,” DSP Samuels added.