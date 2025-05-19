JCF Reminds Persons to Exercise Extreme Caution During Citizen’s Arrest

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reminding members of the public to exercise extreme caution when attempting a citizen’s arrest.

Under the law, a private citizen can hold a suspect in a felony matter until the police arrive. This can occur if the person has witnessed someone committing a felony or has already committed a felony.

Addressing the topic on the Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA) Pon Di Corner Podcast recently, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Desmond Brooks, of the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPSOB) clarified that citizens do have the power of arrest in certain situations.

“The question, though, is whether or not as a citizen you have powers of arrest; yes, it is absolutely correct,” ACP Brooks stated.

“For felony, which is really a serious crime, the arrest is to just hold the person. Remember, I said arrest is really restraining a person’s freedom,” he added.

ACP Brooks emphasised that a citizen’s role in such circumstances is only to temporarily detain the suspect until law enforcement arrives.

“So, for a citizen’s arrest, it is to just be holding the person until the police can take action,” he explained.

However, the ACP stressed that personal safety must always come first. “The first thing you have to take into account is your own safety and your ability to do so. In other words, you should not risk your life because as a citizen you have the powers of arrest,” he noted.

ACP Brooks advised the public to be thoughtful and strategic before intervening. “You should weigh the pros and cons. Look at all the scenarios and if it is safe. It is always safer to summon the police and take copious notes of persons, their description, and pass that information to the police,” he said.

He added that, in some cases, if the situation involves a felony (for example murder) and the individual believes they can safely intervene, they may proceed with caution.

In the meantime, the JCF is urging Jamaicans to refrain from carrying out vigilante or “jungle justice”.

“We strongly encourage citizens to hold the suspect alive – no injury, no attack, no violence – and to hand them over safely to the police. Very often when we resort to vigilantism, you kill the person and the person has information that can give you better insight into what is happening and you kill that information,” ACP Brooks said.

The JCF continues to encourage citizens to partner with law enforcement in promoting public safety but to do so responsibly and within the bounds of the law.