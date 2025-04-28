JCF Recommended for ISO 9001 Re-Certification, Expands Scope to Include CISOCA

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has been recommended for re-certification under the ISO 9001 Quality Management System standard, marking another significant milestone in the organisation’s ongoing transformation and modernisation efforts.

The announcement was made by Commissioner of Police Dr Kevin Blake, who praised members of the Force for their continued commitment to professionalism, efficiency, and international best practices.

“Our recertification has been recommended for another 3 years!” Dr Blake said in his weekly address to members of the Force.

ISO 9001 certification is an internationally recognised benchmark for quality management, ensuring that organisations consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements while striving for continual improvement.

The JCF first achieved ISO certification three years ago as part of its broader effort to enhance public trust and operational excellence.

The Commissioner noted that this latest recommendation reinforces the sustainability of the Force’s quality systems.

“If there was doubt in anyone’s mind if this was sustainable, then I should truly hope that those doubts are gone given this result,” he added.

In a further development, Dr Blake confirmed that the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) has successfully been brought under the umbrella of ISO 9001 certification, following a rigorous two-stage audit process.

“I also want to recognize and commend the management and staff at the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offence and Child Abuse (CISOCA), for being successful in both stage one and stage two of the audit,” he said.

The on boarding of CISOCA into the certified structure represents a significant expansion of the JCF’s quality management system, and highlights the Force’s continued drive to embed international standards across critical areas of service delivery.

The JCF’s re-certification and expanded scope are being hailed as another demonstration of the organisation’s commitment to becoming a modern, accountable, and citizen-centred police service.

Dr Blake reaffirmed the High Command’s focus on delivering services that not only meet but exceed the expectations of the Jamaican people, as the Force continues its mission to serve, protect, and reassure.