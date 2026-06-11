JCF Ramps Up Public Education Campaign

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has ramped up its public education campaign as it seeks to keep road fatalities below 300 deaths.

As of June 11, road deaths are at 124 from 112 crashes.

Fatalities decreased by 27 per cent when compared to the prior year, while fatal crashes decreased by 26 per cent when compared with the similar period in 2025.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on June 4, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Operations Officer for the Traffic Enforcement Division, Marcus Graham, noted that the JCF has been taking its message of road safety to schools.

“We have been going to widely publicised meetings in the communities through our divisional representatives in the form of our traffic practitioners. They have been offering lectures, and they have also been offering talks and how to properly use the road. Our most vulnerable road users are motorcyclists, pedal cyclists and pedestrians,” he stated.

“For our schools, we have, so far, done 69 lectures compared to 62 for the same period last year. We have spoken to over 12,000 residents in terms of teachers, students and parents, in comparison to 10,000 last year. So, you can see the difference in terms of figures,” he noted.

Additionally, the JCF is on a national drive to tackle motorcyclists who operate illegally.

“There is a culture of riding without helmets in Jamaica and thus we are on a drive to curtail this culture. So far nationally, we have seized over 2,000 motorcycles because we want a greater compliance in terms of how these motorcyclists operate on the streets,” DSP Graham said.

He noted that the JCF has also partnered with private-sector organisations to amplify their efforts.

“So, I want to say that the partnership has been going well. We have been working with persons from the Island Traffic Authority and other entities in order to ensure that the vehicles that are being operated on the road do so in a safe manner and they are road worthy,” DSP Graham said.