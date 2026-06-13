JCF Ramps Up Islandwide Road Safety Enforcement

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has intensified road policing across the island, conducting daily enforcement operations and introducing new technology to improve safety and reduce traffic violations.

Operations Officer for the Traffic Enforcement Division, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Marcus Graham, highlighted that the JCF has expanded its capacity with the acquisition of breathalysers and speed radar devices.

Speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, DSP Graham reported that intensified operations and the use of new enforcement equipment are already delivering positive results.

He revealed that since January 1, members of the Division have administered over 7,000 breathalyser tests, representing a substantial increase compared to the 4,000 conducted during the same period last year.

“We have had 70 positive results, with those persons being arrested and charged. We have also had persons who were found to have alcohol in their systems, but they had not reached the threshold [which is 141],” the senior officer added.

DSP Graham further stated that officers are conducting multiple daily operations across the island to curb dangerous road-user behaviour and reduce motor-vehicle crashes.

“We have been having… at least two operations on a daily basis within Kingston and St. Catherine, and also other parishes, to have these accidents reduced. The new equipment that we have received is assisting us greatly in enhancing our activities in order to reduce fatal crashes and fatalities for 2026. Our aim, in terms of motor-vehicle accident reduction, is sub-300 for [the year]. At the present rate, if we continue on this level and continue to increase our activities, I know that we can achieve that sub-300 target,” he added.

The senior officer explained that although enforcement activities are being carried out islandwide, particular focus is directed towards several western parishes where road-safety challenges remain especially acute.

“Our most [problematic] areas [are] Westmoreland, Hanover, Manchester and St. Elizabeth. So, we have been doing some extra focus in those areas in terms of seizures and activities to curtail the culture of riding recklessly and without helmets and any other breach of the Road Traffic Act within that space, in order to create some level of normalcy as to how motorcyclists [in particular] should operate,” DSP Graham said.

He emphasised that the JCF’s operational strategies will continue to adapt throughout the year in response to evolving circumstances.

DSP Graham is urging motorists, motorcyclists, and other road users to exercise caution and comply fully with the provisions of the Road Traffic Act.