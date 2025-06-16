JCF Opening Doors to New Recruits at ‘Transformations Expo 2.0’

Persons interested in joining the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) can sign up during the organisation’s ‘Transformations – People, Quality, and Technology Expo 2.0’ in Kingston and Montego Bay.

Head of the JCF’s Police Emergency Communications Centre and Co-Chair of the Expo’s Productions, Programmes and Logistics Subcommittee, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gary Francis, says feedback from the 2023 staging of the event indicated it served as a strong motivator for individuals to join the JCF.

“We’ll be having, from our Administrative Portfolio…, [members of] the Training Branch, and they will be active in recruiting… to sign up persons who want to be members of this noble organisation,” he said.

SSP Francis was speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on June 12.

Meanwhile, Commanding Officer for the St. James Police Division, SSP Eron Samuels, noted during the Think Tank that the decision to facilitate recruitment at the expo stems from the JCF’s success in attracting some of the brightest minds eager to join the Force.

“The Force has grown in terms of the expertise. We have recruited, over the years, persons who have sought to get university degrees, and the organisation now has, I would say and I stand to be corrected… the largest number of tertiary-level-trained persons in one organisation from associate degrees right up to PhDs,” he said.

During the expo’s recent launch, Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake, delivered the Mensa Distinguished Lecture in which he outlined how technology integration has significantly enhanced the expertise of the JCF’s members and transformed policing methods.

SSP Samuels noted that following the lecture, even more persons have expressed interest in joining the JCF, now viewing the institution as far more progressive than the historical perceptions once held.

“Gone are the days when the youngsters in high school [were] just looking at [wanting] to be a police officer. The persons who have asked how to join are interested in [among other things] the new technologies that we have,” he said.

SSP Samuels added that more individuals now recognise the JCF as a place where they can channel their passion into meaningful contributions to law enforcement.

“It may be in forensics or motor vehicles… persons are able to see their dream within the JCF. We have built out a full Force… in terms of the different areas that you can serve,” he said.

Transformations – People, Quality and Technology Expo 2.0 will be held from June 19 to 22 at the Montego Bay Community College and the National Arena in Kingston, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.