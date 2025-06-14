JCF Launches Agricultural Protection Branch to Combat Praedial Larceny

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, has welcomed the renewed fight against praedial larceny with the launch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Agricultural Protection Branch (APB).

Speaking during the launch on Friday (June 13) at the JCF’s Tactical Training Academy in Kingston, Minister Green said the initiative signals to farmers that their concerns have been heard and are being actively addressed.

“We’ve been saying… in the Ministry of Agriculture… that we want greater focus [on addressing praedial larceny]. No one… I think… can question, now, the focus, the energy, and the resources that are being put behind the fight against praedial larceny; and there’s no better way to do it than to form a branch of the JCF that is focused on agriculture,” he added.

Mr. Green expressed confidence that the APB will lead to increased reporting of praedial larceny incidents, as farmers gain renewed trust in law enforcement efforts.

“One of the big challenges we’ve had, that we know [of], is underreporting of praedial larceny. Part of the challenge is because our farmers generally never felt like their reports were being actioned. I think, now, we will re-instill confidence in the system and the process, by having a branch that is specially tasked to treat and regulate their reports,” he said.

The Minister underscored the timeliness of the APB, noting that praedial larceny has evolved, necessitating a more adaptive and strategic approach to effectively combat the crime.

“In the early stages, we, maybe, had one man in the community that we knew who was taking some produce or goats. But now, it is organised crime, with entities which are organised around making gains and rewards through praedial larceny,” he said.

Providing an overview of the APB, Commanding Officer, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Oral Pascoe, revealed that the branch will operate through a network of Agricultural Protection Units (APUs) deployed across the JCF’s five Area Commands, covering 19 geographic regions islandwide.

The APB will be staffed by 48 police officers who officially assumed their new roles on Friday. Each APU will be led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, though inspectors are currently acting in that capacity. The Units will be supported by agricultural protection teams responsible for surveillance, investigation, and stakeholder engagement.

“The operational concept of the APB is built around intelligence-led policing, community partnerships, strategic patrols, and the integration of drone technology. These tools aim to ensure early detection, deterrence, and response to crimes in rural and agricultural communities,” SSP Pascoe disclosed.

He further explained that the Drone Unit will enhance surveillance capabilities for recovery, patrols, and reconnaissance. Additionally, with the inclusion of motor bikes, the Unit aims to reduce criminals’ advantage in hard-to-reach areas.

“The APB operates under the robust legal framework that includes the Agriculture Produce Act, the Praedial Larceny Prevention Act, the Fisheries Act, and the Larceny Act, among others. This strategy is providing basis for enforcement and prosecution,” SSP Pascoe informed.

State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, expressed strong support for the APB, emphasising the severe impact praedial larceny has had on Jamaica’s vital agriculture sector.

She added that the APB’s launch is more than an operational milestone, pointing out that “it is a materialisation of collaborative work across governments to defend the lifeblood of rural communities and the livelihood of many Jamaican men and women.”

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn reported that in 2024, a total of 139 people were arrested for praedial larceny, a 78 per cent increase over 2023. Additionally, 201 cases are currently before the courts.

She pointed out that this reflects the “persistence of crime, but also the renewed determination to tackle it head on.”

“So the establishment of this branch is a move to safeguard national food security. Agriculture feeds our nation, fuels our industries, and sustains our rural livelihoods,” the State Minister said.

The APB will operate under the JCF’s Strategic Operations Portfolio, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Warren Clarke.