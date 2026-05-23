“JCF is About Preserving, Protecting, and Serving Life” – PM Holness

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has called on members of the police force to uphold professionalism, discipline and respect for human life in every operation and interaction with the public.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is about serving, preserving and protecting life,” he said.

Dr. Holness was delivering the keynote address at the 91st Cohort Graduation Exercise for the Staff and Junior Command Course at the National Police College of Jamaica in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine on Friday (May 22).

The course prepares mid-level and senior officers for leadership, critical decision-making, and advanced operational management within the JCF.

The Prime Minister addressed the recent loss of St. James resident, Latoya Bulgin in a police-involved shooting, extending condolences to her family, friends and community, and acknowledged the pain and public concern surrounding the incident.

He said that the incident highlighted the importance of maintaining humanity, dignity and respect in policing, insisting that the preservation and protection of life must remain the default position for every police officer.

He welcomed the swift response of the police high command, noting that the officer involved had been interdicted while investigations continue.

Dr. Holness pointed to Jamaica’s independent investigative mechanisms for police-involved killings as an important reform that demonstrates the country’s commitment to accountability.

Reflecting on the changing nature of crime and law enforcement in Jamaica, the Prime Minister noted that repeated exposure to dangerous environments can cause officers to become hypervigilant, constantly scanning for threats in communities where heavily armed gangs operate.

While such vigilance can help officers survive, he argued that difficult policing conditions make accountability and professional standards even more important.

He challenged the graduates, many of whom are expected to rise through the ranks, playing a critical role in shaping the culture and operational standards of the police force, to ensure that professionalism, discipline and accountability remain central to the organisation’s culture as they advance into leadership positions.

He noted that the middle managers and junior commanders are the leaders closest to the front line and therefore have direct responsibility for translating policy into practice.

They must ensure that officers are not only brave and assertive, but also controlled, lawful and capable of distinguishing genuine threats from civilians who may simply be frightened or confused, the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Holness noted that Jamaica has asked much of its police force in confronting gangs, illegal firearms and organised crime, while also responding to domestic disputes, maintaining public order and serving vulnerable communities.

He said that the Government continues to invest in the JCF to strengthen its ability to carry out those responsibilities professionally and effectively.