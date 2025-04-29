JCF Integrates Advanced Technology Into Operations

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says the police have made the integration of advanced technology into their operations a top priority.

Some of these initiatives, he said, include equipping police stations with electronic Station Records and Case Management Systems to digitise front-office operations.

The Minister was opening the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 29).

“We are going to make the front office look better… in fact we redesigned it and renamed it. We call them reception areas, not guard rooms because we are not guarding everyone who comes in there. It is built with more space, has sanitary facilities that individuals who are going to report a case can feel comfortable and if they have to be interviewed, there is a private space for interview in every new police station,” Dr. Chang said.

He noted that, to date, 51 stations are live with these systems, including Hopewell in Hanover and Harbour View in Kingston East.

A Fleet Management System is also being deployed across the island to enable real-time tracking. Currently, more than 1,400 vehicles are being tracked through the system.

In addition, police officers are being equipped with electronic handheld devices and wireless printers to facilitate the quick and efficient issuing of traffic tickets.

“There is more to be done and other sections of the criminal justice system that need to get settled to ensure that the electronic systems can operate smoothly across the board,” the Minister said.

He noted that the Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, is moving aggressively to get the law and the Island Traffic Authority up to date.

He also mentioned that the Ministry of Justice is moving systematically to bring some level of efficiency and digitisation to the court system.

Dr. Chang also informed that the digitisation of the Criminal Records Office is proceeding “but not yet complete”.

“These technological tools have not only increased operational efficiency and enabled faster decision-making, they have improved the quality of service delivered to the public. The digitisation process continues in earnest. ‘Big books’ are being replaced by electronic systems, and legacy records are being converted into digital files,” he noted.

Meanwhile, a major milestone in the modernisation effort has been the upgrade and expansion of the P25 digital radio communication system.

This upgrade has substantially increased communication coverage across the island, providing secure, reliable, and real-time connectivity for law-enforcement personnel.

“These enhanced communication capabilities have significantly improved emergency responsiveness, tactical deployments, and coordination among units, particularly during joint operations,” Dr. Chang said.