JCF Hosts Simultaneous Expos in Montego Bay and Kingston June 19-22

St. James and Corporate Area residents can look forward to exciting displays of innovation and community engagement, with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) hosting the second staging of its ‘Transformations – People, Quality, and Technology Expo’.

The simultaneous events will be held from June 19 to 22 at the Montego Bay Community College and at the National Arena in Kingston, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day.

To be highlighted will be the technology-enabled and quality management reforms and transformation, which have been systematically happening in the JCF over the last several years.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on June 12, Commanding Officer for St. James, Senior Superintendent Eron Samuels, said persons in the West and in Kingston should support the expo, which is free to the public.

“Western Jamaica you asked for it, so you’re getting it. Transformations Expo 2.0, you’ll get an opportunity to see what we are doing in Area One to get the crime down. This is real to life; you will not get a watered-down version of the expo. We are really pushing to ensure that you’ll get the fulsome experience. You’ll see what’s happening in Kingston and be a part of what’s happening in Montego Bay,” he said.

He further explained that attendees will experience real interactions with the seasoned investigators in St. James, who have assisted in significantly reducing the number of murders in the parish to the lowest in decades.

“Our investigative capacity will be put on show, especially in the West. We have had some really tough cases, and we have some really good detectives and investigators. It’s another section that we want to highlight, and in Montego Bay that will be a staple where the investigators will be put on show,” he said.

A key objective of Expo 2.0 is to peel back another layer of the JCF for the public and even their members to see.

“We’ll be showing the same technologies that will be done right across the world, even in Kingston and in Montego Bay. But, specifically looking at the investigators, the things they do to get to the bottom of the crime in terms of scene-of-crime processing. For operational activities, you have to come to experience it… . It will be simultaneous. There will be one operation in both places, in Kingston and Montego Bay,” the Senior Superintendent said.

He is also encouraging tourists to attend the expo, as they, too, will see the capacity of the Force to keep citizens and visitors safe.

“We want all the visitors as well to come. You’ll see that Jamaica is safe, and you’ll see what we are doing to keep you safe whilst in Jamaica. We have a lot of foreigners, and they’ll have to communicate in a different language. We have an AI-generated Constable Smart on display. Technology is the way to go in Area One and we are going to show you how we use technology to keep you safe,” SSP Samuels said.