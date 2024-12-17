JCF Highlights Importance and Benefits of Technology in Traffic Management

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be leveraging the use of technology to manage traffic congestion more effectively over the busy Christmas period, particularly during peak hours.

This forms part of a broader ongoing thrust by the JCF to utilise advanced technology to enhance traffic management and law enforcement.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, who heads the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) outlined this while addressing a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston on Monday (December 16).

“We are… using technology for just about every aspect of what we do in law enforcement. We use CCTV (closed circuit television) cameras to monitor major intersections as part of the JamaicaEye programme. These cameras allow the Police Emergency Control Centre to monitor traffic conditions in real-time and direct officers to areas that need immediate attention. We do get the calls from the citizens [when they are stuck in traffic], and so we are able to put the officers at the critical areas,” she said

JamaicaEye is a national CCTV surveillance system that has proven instrumental in reducing response times and improving situational awareness.

“We encourage citizens and businesses to integrate their camera systems with JamaicaEye to help expand our coverage. More eyes on the road mean more efficient traffic management and better security; we have more eyes that are looking out in places that we can’t be at all times,” SSP Lindsay added.

Meanwhile, the senior officer noted that traffic congestion is usually exacerbated during periods of rainfall, which Jamaica has been consistently experiencing in recent months, as motorists try to navigate the wet roadways.

She said this is being addressed using real-time monitoring and redeployment of officers. This ensures that resources are directed where they are needed most, minimising delays for motorists.

Meanwhile, the JCF urges motorists to adhere to traffic signals and directives from officers to ensure seamless movement on the roads.

Superintendent Lloyd Darby of the JCF’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), who also addressed the Think Tank, emphasised that, “traffic management is a shared responsibility.”

“While we are doing our part to monitor and manage intersections, we ask drivers to exercise patience and comply with regulations to help reduce delays,” he said.

As the holiday season progresses, the JCF has assured that it remains committed to facilitating a safer, more efficient travelling experience for all Jamaicans.