JCF Gets Technology Items from Republic of Korea

The capacity of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has been bolstered with the donation of 203 technology assets from the Republic of Korea.

Valued at US$407,100, the items, which include 30 forensic camera kits, 62 laptops and 111 tablets, were handed over on Wednesday (December 4) at the Office of the Commissioner of Police in Kingston.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said the donation represents a substantial investment in Jamaica’s security apparatus and a strengthening of the partnership between the countries.

“These are tools not just equipment. They are vital enablers of modern law enforcement. They will significantly boost the JCF’s ability to manage crime scenes,” Dr. Chang said.

Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake, said the donation marks a significant step in the JCF’s ongoing journey of digital transformation.

“They will greatly enhance our operational efficiency and investigative capabilities,” he said.

Dr. Blake shared that the forensic camera kits represent a pivotal improvement for crime scene investigators as the tools will facilitate more precise evidence collection and higher quality crime scene documentation.

“This is vital for solving complex cases and strengthening the criminal justice process. Equally impactful are the 62 laptops and the 111 tablets, which will be deployed to support the station records management and the e-ticketing system,” he said.

“These systems, ultimately, will replace our outdated manual processes – improving accuracy, accessibility and efficiency,” he noted further, adding that it will enable officers to spend less time on paperwork and more time engaging with the communities they serve.

For his part, Charge d’Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Jin-wook Kim, said the donation is in support of Jamaica’s ongoing efforts to enhance citizen security.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this crucial area of public safety and security. We cannot overstate the importance of security in the governance of any nation, particularly in terms of its impact on the daily lives of citizens and the overall well-being of commerce,” Mr. Kim said.

Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sharon J. Miller, who gave remarks on behalf of Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, said the donation is a tangible reminder of the enduring friendship shared by Jamaica and the Republic of Korea for the past 62 years.

“It also reinforces the commitment of the Government of Korea to support our efforts towards nation-building in several critical areas. Earlier this year, for example, Jamaica was the beneficiary of some 210 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, valued at approximately US$400,000, while in 2023, we received 4,103 tablet computers, which were handed over to schools under the Government’s one laptop or tablet per child initiative,” she detailed.