JCF Forensics Chief Highlights Advancements In Evidence-Based Investigations

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Forensic Services Branch, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Christopher Brown, says the role of forensic science in local criminal investigations has significantly evolved.

He notes that the Branch is committed to ensuring that all evidentiary material required to support a case is meticulously collected, identified, analysed, and processed.

“I’ve been around since the time of melting wax [being used] to seal evidentiary material. We’re now at the stage of using quite efficient technologies such as tape and other new developments. So certainly, a lot has changed, and I want to point out that the Jamaica Constabulary Force, being a learning organisation, continues to adapt to the changes within our external environment,” SSP Brown stated.

He was speaking recently on the Force4Good Podcast, a JCF initiative that highlights issues affecting Jamaicans.

SSP Brown also noted that the JCF has significantly improved its capacity to investigate crimes and to pursue and identify suspects across the country.

“The Force has certainly become better in terms of our investigation services and our responses to the needs of our public. Our investigators have, over the years, been receiving higher quality training; we do have a school of excellence that provides [those] kinds of services to us,” he stated.

“Our investigators are also tested each day with the various crime scenes that they will have to process and handle. Those things [have] sort of built out our core competencies, our capabilities to respond to the kind of changes as they go,” the senior officer added.

The Forensic Services Branch is a newly established and strategically vital unit within the JCF, consolidating key forensic divisions to strengthen evidence analysis and advance the delivery of accurate, timely justice.