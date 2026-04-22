JCF Focused on Community-Based Development Policing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is making a shift towards community-based development policing as part of the strategy to build a modern force, where the focus is on increased engagement and partnership with citizens.

Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said that the transformation is intended to go beyond enforcement, positioning the JCF as a driver of hope and opportunity.

“We are creating a modern force that will be able to not only reduce criminal violence but, indeed, restore public order and bring hope and opportunity for people across the country,” he stated.

He was opening the 2026/2027 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 21).

A key pillar of this strategy, he noted, is the evolution of Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) into “Zones of Peace and Opportunity”.

He said that while security checkpoints may eventually be removed in some areas, the social intervention programmes and community support structures will remain. These zones, he said, represent a new phase in national security, where peace is sustained through development rather than enforced through heavy policing, where stability is rewarded and partnerships with citizens are strengthened.

Dr. Chang further highlighted the Government’s ‘Live Good’ initiative, which will be expanded into schools and communities nationwide to promote positive values and social cohesion.

“We seek to build a peaceful society rooted in positive Jamaican cultural activity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chang pointed to growing regional recognition of Jamaica’s progress in crime reduction.

He cited the deployment of Jamaican police officers to the Turks and Caicos Islands, where homicides have reportedly declined significantly.

Additionally, he said other Caribbean nations have expressed interest in adopting Jamaica’s ZOSO model, a sign that the country is reaping returns on its investment in security reform.

Highlighting local achievements, the Minister reported historically low levels of serious crime, increased arrest rates, and stronger public cooperation with law enforcement.

He noted that illegal firearms are being removed from the streets and police visibility and responsiveness have improved.

Dr. Chang highlighted feedback from citizens who have observed more proactive policing, with officers spending more time actively serving communities.

He said that while significant gains have been made, the work is far from complete, noting the Government’s commitment to sustaining progress through legislation, investment, and training, particularly for young officers.

Dr. Chang pledged that the Government will continue to pursue a safer, stronger Jamaica, one where peace endures, opportunities flourish, and citizens can live, work, and raise their families in security and prosperity.