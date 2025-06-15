JCF Expo 2.0 Set to Showcase Over 40 Formations in Kingston and Montego Bay

More than 40 formations of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be showcased when the organisation hosts the second biennial ‘Transformations – People, Quality and Technology Expo 2.0’, set for June 19–22 in Kingston and Montego Bay.

The expo has grown significantly since its inaugural staging in 2023 where approximately 25 formations participated, with the Marine Division among the most popular attractions.

Head of the JCF’s Police Emergency Communication Centre and Co-Chair of the Expo’s Productions, Programmes and Logistics Subcommittee, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gary Francis, noted that the various formations will be on hand to showcase their roles, demonstrate operational capabilities, and engage the public in interactive presentations.

“You will be seeing officers from the Crime and Security Portfolio, our Forensic Laboratory, CISOCA (Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse), and persons dealing with stolen motor vehicles and how to protect yourself and property,” he informed during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on June 12.

SSP Francis pointed out that there will be many interactive opportunities for persons attending the expo.

“The Crime and Security Portfolio will feature heavily in this. So, you will be seeing detectives in action, [where] we will be creating a [simulation], and our viewers will have the opportunity to be a part of a solution to our scene,” he indicated.

Virtual and augmented reality will also be among the featured attractions, offering attendees an immersive and interactive experience.

SSP Francis also advised that a kid’s village will be available at both expo locations, ensuring a family-friendly experience where parents can bring their children.

“We know that sometimes persons come to the expo and want to experience all of what they have to offer. Don’t worry about the children. You can take them to the kids village and they will be catered for by our well-trained caregivers there,” he said.

Commanding Officer for the JCF’s Constabulary Communications Network, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, provided further insights into the expo’s offerings.

“The Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and the Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB) will also be two of the highlights for this year’s staging. We will also have entertainment packages where persons will get to see the best of the JCF in performance, and that will happen at both locations,” SSP Lindsay said.