JCF Expanding ‘Beat the Streets’ Initiative in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is expanding its ‘Beat the Streets’ initiative as part of efforts to strengthen relationships between the police and communities across the parish.

Operations Officer for the Division, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jordaine Allen, explained that the initiative is designed to increase engagement among police officers, stakeholders, and residents, while addressing issues affecting communities.

He was speaking during the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting in Savanna-la-Mar on Thursday (May 14).

DSP Allen indicated that the initiative involves members of the police management team, station commanders, traffic personnel, and stakeholders visiting communities to engage residents directly.

“We go into communities and have a rapport with the citizens, share the vision that we have for the community, listen to their concerns and see how best we can fulfil their needs,” he explained.

The officer advised that the next staging of the initiative is scheduled for the Cooke Street area in Savanna-la-Mar later this month.

He added that the programme is expected to be expanded across all police districts within the parish.

DSP Allen said the Division remains committed to making police officers more accessible to residents through increased foot patrols and mobile policing initiatives.

He also highlighted the Division’s continued investment in youth engagement and early intervention programmes within schools.

DSP Allen further disclosed that School Resource Officers (SROs) have been assigned to institutions across the parish to assist with discipline and conflict resolution.

He noted that the officers also hold one-on-one conversations with school management and students to explore solutions to social issues before they escalate into matters requiring law enforcement attention.

The senior officer emphasised that the initiative is part of efforts to address behavioural issues early and prevent criminal activity among young people.

Meanwhile, DSP Allen reiterated the Division’s commitment to maintaining strong communication with residents and stakeholders.

“We will continue with our widely publicised meetings and other related community activities and engagements to ensure that the community and the Jamaica Constabulary Force have a one-on-one relationship where we can communicate with each other,” he said.