JCF Encourages Persons to Support LETR

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is calling on Jamaicans to support the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), scheduled to take place on October 29 in Montego Bay, St. James.

Proceeds from the event will be used to help cover accommodation and transportation for approximately 2,000 families that will attend the Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games in Montego Bay, scheduled for November 18 to 22.

Speaking during the launch of the Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games at the S Hotel in Montego Bay on August 4, National Director of the LETR, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)

Stephanie Lindsay, noted that the torch run mobilises several law-enforcement bodies under a single mission to support Special Olympics athletes.

“Our mission in the Law Enforcement Torch Run is two-fold – to create awareness about Special Olympics and persons with intellectual disabilities, and to raise funds to support their programmes,” she said, noting that the LETR has supported athletes for more than 40 years.

The LETR is supported by other entities such as the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) and the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA).

In April 2026, the LETR helped the Jamaica Special Olympics Unified Football team to attend the Special Olympics Unified Football World Cup in Paris, with a donation of $8.2 million. Jamaica won a silver medal during the event, which was held in France.

The LETR is looking to raise $5 million; however, plans are under way with the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) to increase the amount to $10 million.

SSP Lindsay is encouraging businesses, churches, community groups and individuals to participate in the Run.

She added that donations can also be made directly to the Law Enforcement Torch Run account at the National Commercial Bank (NCB), Account Number 234033670.

Persons choosing to donate through the NCB, should send receipts to the JCF email, communitysafety@jcf.gov.jm.

“No donation is too big, none too small,” SSP Lindsay said, expressing confidence that Montego Bay’s business community will help ensure the fundraising campaign is a success.