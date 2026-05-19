JCF Encourages Persons to Support LETR for Special Olympics

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is encouraging persons to support their Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics.

The LETR is the number-one grassroots fundraiser and public awareness for Special Olympics globally and locally, which caters to athletes who are intellectually challenged by giving them an opportunity to participate in several sporting disciplines.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on Monday, May 18, Senior Superintendent of Police and Director of the LETR, Stephanie Lindsay, indicated that there are several ways to donate and support the cause.

“You can go to any police station across Jamaica and say you want to make a donation towards the Law Enforcement Torch Run drive for Special Olympics. I must hasten to say there is no contribution that is too small, or too large, every little adds up. You make that contribution and it will be channelled to the drive,” she said.

SSP Lindsay further stated that persons can also opt to make a pledge instead of a donation at the police station.

“You can go to the station; you can make a pledge. You can take your contribution to the sports day when you are coming because we’ll have provisions for that,” she noted.

The LETR sees a lit torch being carried through all 14 parishes by law-enforcement officers, with the handover of the torch involving an actual run. The lit torch is the symbol of LETR international.

SSP Lindsay said persons see the torch in their communities and are often inspired to make donations. Additionally, the JCF has created other avenues to raise their $5-million target for this year.

“We are not confined to just persons in Jamaica; anywhere in the world you are, you can make a transfer to an account that we have. You can donate to the NCB Duke Street branch, and its Law Enforcement Torch Run, account number is 234-033-670, the Swift number is JNCBJMKX,” SSP Lindsay stated.

If you are in Kingston, persons can also visit the Community Safety and Security Branch office, which is on the first floor of the NCB South Tower on Oxford Road where donations will also be accepted.

“If you’re in the vicinity of the Police Officers Club, which is on Hope Road, you can also stop by and tell them that you want to leave a donation for the Law Enforcement Torce Run because we want to raise a minimum of $5 million,” SSP Lindsay said.

She noted that the JCF has developed another novel way of reaching the target by introducing the ‘Buy a Mile’ option.

“It’s a little sticker. It’s $100 and it says, I support the Law Enforcement Torch Run. We have even some offices that people are just buying miles, and you’ll make the contribution on behalf of your office or on behalf of your department. It’s easy. It’s $100; if every Jamaican gives $100, that’s a lot of money,” she said.

Currently, the torch is in Hanover (May 18). It will be taken to Westmoreland, tomorrow (May 19), then to St. Elizabeth (May 20), Manchester (May 22), Clarendon (May 25), St. Catherine South (May 27), St. Catherine North (May 30). A grand sports day will be staged at GC Foster College to end all the activities.

The Jamaica Special Olympics Unified Football team will depart the island from July 5 to 13 for Paris to participate in the Special Olympics World Football Tournament where Jamaica is the defending champion. All of the proceeds will be given to Special Olympics Jamaica.

The LETR is supported by other security agencies, such as the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) and the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA).