JCF Cadet Academy Records Exceptional CXC Results

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Cadet Academy is reporting exceptional results in this year’s Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) examinations.

Speaking on the JCF’s ‘Force4Good’ podcast on August 23, Principal of the Academy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tanecia Johnson, disclosed that the institution achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in Information Technology and Physical Education and Sport in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Human and Social Biology recorded a 98 per cent pass rate, while English A and Office Administration achieved pass rates of 92 per cent and 90 per cent, respectively.

DSP Johnson also reported a 75 per cent pass rate in Mathematics, describing the outcome as “the best we have done since we have started.”

At the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) level, students recorded strong performances, with pass rates of 93 per cent in Information Technology, 88 per cent in Communication Studies, 84 per cent in Law Unit 1, and 75 per cent in Law Unit 2.

“We’re excited, we’re elated for our boys, some of whom, parents didn’t believe in… some of whom the wider Jamaica didn’t believe in. So we are over the moon,” she stated.

The Cadet Academy, which was established in September 2021 as part of the JCF’s youth engagement and mentorship strategy, serves males aged 16 and 17.

As a registered secondary institution, the Academy delivers the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information’s secondary-school curriculum, preparing students to sit the CSEC and CAPE examinations.

DSP Johnson said that, overall, the boys at the academy are performing exceptionally well.

“Oftentimes, [my staff members and I] have conversations [about the youngsters who come into the programme]. When you get a youngster who is 17 years old [and has completed] traditional high school without any CSEC subjects, for example, and you have less than a year to prepare that youngster, one of the first things we seek to do is have dialogue,” she stated.

“It’s very important to find out from the student… what happened, [why] you left school without one subject. One student told me, ‘Miss, I fell asleep in the exam [and], nobody woke me up’. Sometimes all it takes is a change of environment for these youngsters,” the senior officer added.

She further stated that the students are thriving at the Cadet Academy because, “first and foremost, we have our teachers, but love is central to what we do.”

“Every single lesson taught, every message, every mistake that [a] young man makes is never with saying, ‘oh, I’m going to punish you’… we don’t even use that word. We talk about corrective measures and love, giving them a hug each day. So when we’re in the staff room, the door is always open,” DSP Johnson said.

“Whatever we do, once there’s a problem, the response is immediate… and that is how we get them to study and to be comfortable in the environment. Even with boarding, the facility that we create is a home away from home,” she added.