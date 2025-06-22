JCF Being Positioned as Technology Leader in the Region

With significant investments in technology and innovation, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is being positioned to become a technology leader in law enforcement in the region, says Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

The Prime Minister made the declaration while addressing the JCF’s ‘Transformations – People, Quality and Technology Expo 2.0,’ at the National Arena in St. Andrew on Friday (June 20).

The four-day event, which got underway on June 19 is highlighting the JCF’s technology-enabled and quality management reforms and transformation over the past several years.

Dr. Holness described the expo as a visual representation of the strategic investment in crime fighting.

“The use of technology is an important strategic advantage for us in the fight against crime. What you are seeing today is a culmination of nine years of strategic planning backed by a project called ‘Plan Secure Jamaica,’ and we have invested in the technology, which is displayed here,” he pointed out.

Beyond technology, Dr. Holness said resources have also been dedicated to the training of a cadre of leaders, not just in the JCF, but in the military, in customs and the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA).

He said that the new tier of leadership within the JCF “could do well in any other force in the world.”

“They have a particular doctrine and that doctrine rests upon excellence. They want to do a good job and they are passionate about bringing down crime,” he pointed out, noting that the doctrine, has at its core, respect for human life and people’s rights.

Dr. Holness said that the $90 billion invested in securing the nation since 2016 is bearing fruit with a continued decrease in murders and other major crimes, as well as dismantling of criminal gangs.

The Transformations – People, Quality and Technology Expo 2.0 is also being held simultaneously at the Montego Bay Community College in St. James.

It is showcasing over 40 divisions of the JCF, highlighting advancements in various areas, as well as the force’s impact on the Jamaican people, particularly the youth, and its role in effectively curtailing crime.