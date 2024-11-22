JCDT Encourages Citizens to Help Protect the Blue and John Crow Mountains

The Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust (JCDT) is encouraging citizens to join hands in safeguarding the Blue and John Crow Mountains.

Park Ranger with the JCDT, Anthony King, has made the call in light of growing environmental challenges, such as deforestation and climate change, and illegal activities like poaching and logging.

The Blue and John Crow Mountains, Jamaica’s first United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site, stand as a symbol of natural beauty, cultural heritage and ecological significance.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston on Thursday (November 21), Mr. King informed that citizens can play an active role in the preservation of this treasured landscape by “practising sustainable tourism, supporting reforestation efforts and reporting illegal activities.”

He also shared that in addition to Park Rangers patrolling the area daily, the JCDT is working with the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the Forestry Department to implement sustainable solutions that balance the needs of the environment and local communities.

“Spanning over 100,000 hectares, the Blue and John Crow Mountains are home to a wealth of biodiversity, including endemic species like the Jamaican Swallowtail Butterfly and the Black Bird,” the Park Ranger said.

Mr. King added that the site also holds immense cultural significance, being the historical refuge of the Maroons, as well as hosting sacred sites intertwined with Jamaica’s history and identity.

For more information on how to get involved, persons may visit the JCDT website at https://www.jcdt.org.jm/ or telephone – 876-619-9807.