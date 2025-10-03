JCDC Visual Arts Gold Medal Exhibition Opens

The most outstanding pieces from this year’s Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Visual Arts Competition are on display at the Olympia Art Centre, on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew.

The exhibition, which opened on Thursday (October 2), features paintings, sculptures, ceramics, textiles, photography, and digital art, that were awarded gold medals during a ceremony held at the Confucius Institute, University of the West Indies (UWI), earlier in the day.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, who opened the gold medal exhibition, said the annual showcase is significant in the development of Jamaica’s cultural and creative industries.

Ms. Grange noted that the 2025 staging of the Visual Arts Competition had the most entries in 10 years, with submissions from every parish, reflecting the “growing interest and vibrancy of the Jamaican visual arts sector”.

“What you see on display are not just works of art but reflections of our culture, our identity, and our lived experiences,” she said.

She noted that the seamless flow from awards to exhibition “allows us not only to honour artists with words and trophies but also to experience their creativity in its fullest expression”.

The Minister commended the sponsors, including new and long-standing partners.

Among these are the Mussons Foundation, which introduced the Peggy Blades Art Prize; and the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund, whose “enduring contributions have been instrumental in sustaining the competition’s goal and success”.

Minister Grange emphasised the importance of art in society, describing it as a powerful tool of self-expression and social commentary.

“Art gives meaning to our lives and helps us understand our world and our culture. It is an essential part of our culture because it allows us to have a deeper understanding of our emotions. It increases our self-awareness and also allows us to be open to new ideas and experiences,” she said.

“Our artists serve as commentators with the power to draw attention to serious social issues, spark sympathy and outrage, and change attitudes in a way that is necessary to bring about social change,” she added.

The exhibition at the Olympia Art Centre will run until October 15, after which the JCDC will mount a series of regional exhibitions of the medal-winning pieces.

The showcases will be held in Kingston and St. Catherine from October 18 to 30; Mandeville, Manchester from November 1 to 13; and St. Ann and St. James from November 15 to 27.

Each stop will feature school days out, giving students the chance to view the displays, meet the artists and take part in creative sessions, along with technical workshops to strengthen skills in areas such as ceramics, fibre art and printmaking.

Minister Grange is urging Jamaicans across the island to support the exhibitions and be inspired by the creativity on display, which continues to shape the nation’s story.