JCDC to Increase Entries for Festival of the Performing Arts Competitions

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is to increase the number of entries for the 2025 Festival of the Performing Arts Competitions.

Deadline for the submission of entries is December 13, 2024.

Persons can enter the competitions by logging on to the JCDC’s new digital platform – www.jcdc.awardsplatform.com.

Director of the JCDC’s Community Cultural Development Services Division, Marjorie Leyden Kirton, provided details during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston.

Mrs. Leyden Kirton said the plan is to increase participation to at least 10,000 entries.

She said the JCDC saw a significant increase in participation, moving from 1,000 entries after the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to over 8,000 in 2023.

“This year, we aim to build on that momentum and encourage even more people to participate, with the goal of returning to the pre-COVID levels of up to 13,000 entries in the performing arts,” she said.

Mrs. Leyden Kirton encourages Jamaicans to participate in the competitions and “help us to unearth, to find all the talent, so we can increase our entries and continue to expand the work that we do.”

“We are encouraging everyone, not just in our schools, but across our communities, community groups, our senior citizens to be a part of the national performing arts competitions,” she added.

She noted that the JCDC is in the process of preparing for the competitions by hosting training workshops for aspiring performers.

The workshops, which aim to support emerging and established performers in speech, drama, dance, music and traditional folk dance, will run from November 14 to December 6.

Persons interested in attending the workshops should visit the JCDC’s website at www.jcdc.gov.jm or contact any JCDC parish office for further information.

The JCDC’s mandate is to unearth, develop, showcase and preserve the talents of the Jamaican people, while contributing to national development through various competitions.