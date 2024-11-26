JCDC Hosts National Cultural Club Conference on November 27

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) will host the 2024 National Cultural Club Conference on Wednesday, November 27.

Under the theme, ‘One Love…Out of Many One People’, the conference will take place at the Rex Nettleford Auditorium, University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is expected to declare the conference open.

Following the opening ceremony, a plenary session will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, featuring presentations on the contributions of various ethnic groups to the united identity of Jamaica, ‘Out of Many, One People’.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, at the agency’s head office in Kingston, Director of Community Cultural Development Services Division, JCDC, Marjorie Leyden Kirton, said that over 400 delegates from 13 parish networks of culture clubs are expected to be in attendance.

She noted that the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Culture Clubs and the Jamaica National Heritage Trust’s Heritage Clubs will also be highlighted at the event.

Mrs. Leyden Kirton said that the culture club programme is one of the avenues used by the Commission to preserve Jamaica’s culture and heritage.

“A culture club consists of 10 or more members who come together with the goal of learning more about Jamaica and helping to preserve who we are as a people,” she said, noting that clubs can be established in schools, community groups, neighbourhood watch groups and senior citizen organisations.

She urged Jamaicans to find a culture club in their communities and to participate in its activities to help Jamaica preserve its cultural heritage.

“We also focus on performances by identifying any performing arts talent among our members. We work with them in the club to help develop their skills, ensuring they are able to participate in the annual performing arts festival,” she added.