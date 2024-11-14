JCDC Hosting Islandwide Workshops

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is hosting a series of islandwide workshops for individuals and groups entering the 2025 performing arts competitions.

The workshops are being held from November 14 to December 6, beginning 9:00 a.m.

Persons interested in attending should visit the JCDC’s website at www.jcdc.gov.jm or contact any of the Commission’s parish offices for further information.

Speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston, Director of Arts, Development and Training at the JCDC, Andrew Brodber, said the workshops will support emerging and established performers in speech, drama, dance, traditional folk and music.

He informed that the JCDC will be offering a variety of formats, including online seminars, judges’ training, and parish-based and residential sessions, all aimed at providing skills development, cultural insights and professional training.

Mr. Brodber encourages principals, teachers and parents to contact the JCDC’s offices for information on the proposed dates and times for the workshops.

“We have individual workshops for each parish, national workshops that are available online, and we also have a particular residential workshop that participants enjoy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Brodber is appealing to persons to not delay submission of their entries for the Performing Arts Competition.

“We are saying please don’t wait until January, as that’s when the auditions take place, and participants will perform before the adjudicator. We are saying get ready now; start preparing your youngsters now. You already know who they are,” he said.

Entries for the 2025 competition cycle opened on November 4, with the submission deadline set for December 13. Individuals, schools, community groups and organisations are invited to participate in the programme.

Persons can enter the competition by logging on to the JCDC’s new digital platform, www.jcdc.awardsplatform.com, to submit their entries.