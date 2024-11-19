JCCF Undertakes Initiatives to Enhance Relevance and Impact

The Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) is undertaking a series of progressive initiatives, aimed at enhancing the organisation’s relevance and impact in a rapidly changing environment.

Commandant, Brigadier Errol V. Johnson, gave an outline during the JCCF’s 81st anniversary Founder’s Day Service at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, on Sunday (November 17).

Key among the initiatives is a partnership with the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) that will engage cadets in fire prevention and first responder training.

Brigadier Johnson pointed out that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is in the pipeline to formalise this collaboration.

The JCCF is also set to sign an MOU with St. John Ambulance Jamaica to provide cadets with comprehensive medical and first aid training.

“Also, we recognise the changing landscape of the use of electronic devices in cyberspace. Hence, we are developing a cyber-IT programme for the JCCF and the wider Caribbean cadets, assisted by the JDF,” Brigadier Johnson said.

To further motivate its members, the JCCF will enhance its awards and recognition programmes, he indicated, adding that three new medals will be introduced to honour adult volunteers for their long-term and efficient service after six, 25, and 40 years of commitment to the organisation.

Brigadier Johnson pointed out that cadets will also be recognised for academic excellence at all levels.

Additionally, the Ministry of Justice will collaborate with the JCCF to train cadets in restorative justice practices, he further indicated.

“I therefore implore the membership of the JCCF to refuel our desires so that, together, we can achieve our aims and objectives and be guided by our motto – ‘Juncti Serviendo Ducemus’, which translates: ‘To Unite, To Serve, To Lead’,” Brigadier Johnson stated.

The Commandant also reflected on the JCCF’s 81-year journey, and paid tribute to the volunteers, JDF members, civilian staff, and cadets who have contributed to the organisation’s success.

He reminded members of their profound responsibility as part of an organisation entrusted with shaping the lives of Jamaica’s youth.

“We have achieved much, but the journey continues,” Brigadier Johnson underscored.